 Serena Williams to return to action February | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Former world number one Serena Williams will return to the tennis courts next month for the U.S. in their Fed Cup first round tie against the Netherlands. The United States Tennis Association (USTA) disclosed this on Tuesday. Williams has not played a WTA tournament since she won the Australian Open title last year and skipped […]

The post Serena Williams to return to action February appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

