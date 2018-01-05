 Setback for ODM as 12 nominations revoked – The Standard | Nigeria Today
Setback for ODM as 12 nominations revoked – The Standard

Posted on Jan 5, 2018


Setback for ODM as 12 nominations revoked
Twelve ODM nominated Members of the Migori County Assembly have lost their jobs after a magistrate's court nullified their nomination. Only one of the 13 nominated MCAs survived the sack in a court ruling that has dealt a devastating blow to the Orange
