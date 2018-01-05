Setback for ODM as 12 nominations revoked – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Setback for ODM as 12 nominations revoked
The Standard
Twelve ODM nominated Members of the Migori County Assembly have lost their jobs after a magistrate's court nullified their nomination. Only one of the 13 nominated MCAs survived the sack in a court ruling that has dealt a devastating blow to the Orange …
ODM dealt huge blow as court revokes nomination of 12 MCAs
Full list of 12 Migori MCAs whose nomination has been nullified
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!