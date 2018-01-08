Seth Meyers Nails Harvey Weinstein In Brilliant Golden Globes Opening [Video]

Hello and welcome to Black Monday, a day that sees many South Africans mourning the end of their holidays.

Quick aside – can we all agree to cut out the ‘I hope you enjoyed your holiday bla bla’ bollocks in work emails? This day is going to be tedious enough without having to pretend like I have any genuine concern for someone I will only ever “e-meet”.

Also, let’s cut out the term “e-meet”.

Cool, thanks.

Aaaanyway, this morning our time saw Hollywood’s best and brightest gather for the Golden Globes. You can find a list of all the winners HERE, but we’re going to focus on host Seth Meyer’s opening monologue.

He was always going to have to navigate tricky waters, given that the #MeToo movement has exposed most of Tinseltown’s men as trash, but Seth made it out alive.

Get on it:

Very good, but still not Ricky Gervais good, though.

BONUS VIDEO – Everyone is banging on about Oprah’s amazing speech, and how she should be America’s next president. Funny, because the last TV star they elected isn’t having the best time, but her speech is still worth a watch:

[source:businessinsider]

