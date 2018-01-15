Seven African Immigrants Die Crossing into Spain
Seven African migrants were discovered dead on Monday in an attempt to reach Lanzarote in Spain’s Canary Islands, some of the deceased were minors authorities said. An inflatable boat at a beach of the popular resort of Costa Teguise with five dead bodies inside, a spokesman for the Guardia Civil police force reported. Two migrants […]
The post Seven African Immigrants Die Crossing into Spain appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!