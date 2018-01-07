 Seven feared killed in Rivers fresh clash – Gistmaster (blog) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Seven feared killed in Rivers fresh clash – Gistmaster (blog)

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Seven feared killed in Rivers fresh clash
Gistmaster (blog)
A community source disclosed that residents had known no peace in the community after gunmen believed to be members of a dominant cult group entered Ajakaja, shooting for hours. It was learned that the hoodlums were countered by a rival group resulting

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.