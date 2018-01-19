 Sex Abuse Scandal Isn’t The Only ‘Pain’ For The Pope In South America – NPR | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sex Abuse Scandal Isn’t The Only ‘Pain’ For The Pope In South America – NPR

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in World | 0 comments


NPR

Sex Abuse Scandal Isn't The Only 'Pain' For The Pope In South America
NPR
Two words stand out from Pope Francis' three-day visit in Chile this week: "pain" and "shame." The pontiff uttered them in a speech on Tuesday before Chilean lawmakers to express contrition for a sweeping sexual abuse scandal that has, more than
Pope Francis warns of threat to Amazon peoples on Peru visitBBC News
Pope Francis says Amazon indigenous people under greater threat than everThe Guardian
The Latest: Indigenous leader lauds pope's remarks on AmazonDaily Mail
BBC News –Crux: Covering all things Catholic –Miami Herald –New York Times
all 192 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.