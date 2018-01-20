Sex dolls: Nigerian men won’t choose robots over making love to women – Ogbonna, Daramola, others – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Sex dolls: Nigerian men won't choose robots over making love to women – Ogbonna, Daramola, others
The Punch
In recent days, only few topics on the Internet and social media have elicited the type of interest the introduction of male and female sex dolls has generated. Apart from gaining traction by the day and becoming a hot topic of discourse across many …
Sex dolls being hired out for £100 per hour by businessman who admits he has tested them himself
REVEALED: Rent-a-SEX DOLL firm in UK hiring out models for £50-a-pop
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!