Seye Ogunlewe to inspire students at Atlantic Hall Sports Day

Nigeria’s fastest man, Seye Ogunlewe will be on ground to inspire students at the 24th edition of Atlantic Hall annual Inter-House Sports scheduled to hold on Saturday, 28th January at the school’s premises located at Poka in Epe, Lagos State.

Atlantic Hall Director of Sports, Mrs Felicia Akande informed NationSport that the three-time 100m national champion, who is an alumnus of the school has always come around to give the pupils pep talk.

“All arrangements have been made for a successful organization of the annual Inter-House Sports competition.

“Students will compete for different houses including Topaz (Yellow), Sapphire (Blue), Emerald (Green) and Garnet (Red)

“The competition will feature events such as 100m, 200m 4x100m male and female, High Jump, Long Jump, Invitational relay, Staff Race male and female.”

Akande said the school that participated and won the California State Games 2017 Soccer Boys Championships in the United States of America, will continue to give sports priority because it helps in the physical and mental growth of the students.

“Last year, our students participated in the California State Games 2017 in San Diego, where our boys won the soccer event, while David Akindayomi emerged the highest goal scorer of the tournament.

“