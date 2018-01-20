Seyi Shay, Friends Thrill Fans With YOLO Concert

By Azuka Ogujiuba

Nigerian entertainer Seyi Shay and a host of other music stars gave the fans an evening to remember during Yuletide .

It was an evening of fun, live music and energetic performances from the likes of Sound Sultan, Niniola, Praiz, Boj and the headliner Seyi Shay among others.

The concert which took place at the Hard Rock Cafe, Lagos was well received by both fans and industry pundits and promises and even bigger edition come 2018.

The YOLO Concert was a huge success and on behalf of Seyi Shay and her team we want to say a big thank you to all our media partners, friends and corporate sponsors who helped make the event come alive.

Below are some pictures from the show

