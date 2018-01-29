SGTC Clothing Debuts Its First Ever Plus Size Collection
Fast rising and contemporary Afrocentric brand SGTC CLOTHING @sgtcclothing has teamed up with Brand Influencer and C.E.O @tajeprest Slides, Taje Prest to release it’s exclusive Plus Size Collection called “BEAUTIFUL ME”.
The purpose of the collection is to make more stylish and vibrant designs available to Plus Size Women. With much attention paid to the creation of these pieces, it can be assured that a diverse range of women can have pieces that flatter their curves and in turn boost their confidence.
They celebrate Women of all sizes but also understand that sometimes, plus-sized women do not have as many stylish Afrocentric ready to wear pieces as they deserve, hence this initiative to dedicate this collection to them.
The Fabrics, Designs, Colors and Prints have been thoughtfully and specially selected with love, to ensure extreme comfort whilst retaining an impeccable style for every occasion.
Check out the collection below
Credits
Brand: @sgtcclothing
Model: @missvivacioust
Photographer: @focalpointfotografia
Creative Director: @style_territory
Makeup: @nouveau_aphrodite
Accessories: @lissaconcept x @brand2glam
Location: @prestcruise
