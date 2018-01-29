SGTC Clothing Debuts Its First Ever Plus Size Collection

Fast rising and contemporary Afrocentric brand SGTC CLOTHING @sgtcclothing has teamed up with Brand Influencer and C.E.O @tajeprest Slides, Taje Prest to release it’s exclusive Plus Size Collection called “BEAUTIFUL ME”.

The purpose of the collection is to make more stylish and vibrant designs available to Plus Size Women. With much attention paid to the creation of these pieces, it can be assured that a diverse range of women can have pieces that flatter their curves and in turn boost their confidence.

They celebrate Women of all sizes but also understand that sometimes, plus-sized women do not have as many stylish Afrocentric ready to wear pieces as they deserve, hence this initiative to dedicate this collection to them.

The Fabrics, Designs, Colors and Prints have been thoughtfully and specially selected with love, to ensure extreme comfort whilst retaining an impeccable style for every occasion.

Check out the collection below

Credits

Brand: @sgtcclothing

Model: @missvivacioust

Photographer: @focalpointfotografia

Creative Director: @style_territory

Makeup: @nouveau_aphrodite

Accessories: @lissaconcept x @brand2glam

Location: @prestcruise

