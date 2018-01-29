Shakira makes Grammy history, wins Best Latin Pop Album twice – The Eagle Online
|
Shakira makes Grammy history, wins Best Latin Pop Album twice
The Eagle Online
Pop singer, Shakira, marked an historical feat at the Grammys on Sunday when she became the first artist to win Best Latin Pop Album twice. The Columbian native won the award category for her album “Eldorado” following her 2001 win in the same award …
Grammys 2018: Shakira wins Best Latin Pop Album for 'El Dorado'
