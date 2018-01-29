 Shakira makes Grammy history, wins Best Latin Pop Album twice – The Eagle Online | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shakira makes Grammy history, wins Best Latin Pop Album twice – The Eagle Online

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Shakira makes Grammy history, wins Best Latin Pop Album twice
The Eagle Online
Pop singer, Shakira, marked an historical feat at the Grammys on Sunday when she became the first artist to win Best Latin Pop Album twice. The Columbian native won the award category for her album “Eldorado” following her 2001 win in the same award
Grammys 2018: Shakira wins Best Latin Pop Album for 'El Dorado'New Kerala
Illinois, IRS begin accepting tax returns MondayІnsіdеr Cаr Nеws

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.