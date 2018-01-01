Shan George mourns younger sister

Nigeria actress, Shan George ended 2017 on a bad note by losing her younger sister to the cold hands of death. Queen had an accident and died on the spot. She died two days after Calabar Festival.

Sharing the video they made two days before her death, Shan said she is still in shock.

Her Post :

“We made this Video 5 days ago when we both arrived calabar for d festivities. She arrived an hour ahead of me. After the carnival celebrations she decided to leave back to portharcourt her base, yesterday. But she never got home. My baby sister Queen had an accident and died on the spot. As she lies dead in the mortuary where her corpse was deposited since yesterday evening my heart is shattered into a billion pieces. Why you go and do me like this girl? U have been my pillar since mama got bedridden. I’m looking at all our carnival Pixs and videos of just 2 days ago. This is Damn hard. .

Rest In Peace Little One. Till we meet again. U live on in my heart.”

