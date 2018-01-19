 Sharia-based banking on the rise in Germany – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sharia-based banking on the rise in Germany – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Sharia-based banking on the rise in Germany
Vanguard
Cologne – Banks that conform to Islamic financial practice are on the rise among Germany's Muslim population of around five million, a spokesman for KT Bank, a subsidiary of an Istanbul-based bank, said in Cologne on Friday. Islamic Development Bank

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.