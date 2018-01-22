 ‘She Wanted It’- Grandfather Who Raped Granddaughter Defends Himself | Nigeria Today
‘She Wanted It’- Grandfather Who Raped Granddaughter Defends Himself

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

Michael Moyo an 83-year-old grandfather has claimed that his 12-year-old granddaughter wanted him to have sex with her. Michael Moyo from Mabvuku who is on trial for raping his 12-year-old granddaughter,  has admitted to the charges, but claims it is not his fault. “It happened on three different occasions when my wife was not at […]

