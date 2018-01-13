Shebaby reveals her ‘sugar daddy’ – The Punch

Shebaby reveals her 'sugar daddy'

The Punch

For years, Seyi Ariyo, an actress popularly known as Shebaby, has been away from the entertainment scene and in an attempt to bounce back and get her groove on, the actress decided to take some of her recent projects to London for publicity and …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

