Shehu Sani berates El-Rufai, others for asking Buhari to re-contest in 2019
The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Shehu Sani has berated the governor of Kaduna state Nasir El-Rufai, and six other governors who visited president Muhammadu Buhari in the state house on Friday asking him to contest for second term.
Senator Sani in a tweet Saturday morning wonders what El-Rufai and his ‘co-confusionist’ seek to achieve at a time when Nigerians are mourning the mind bloodletting and carnage of Fulani herdsmen. According to Sani, asking president Buhari to contest at a time like now instead of advising him on how to end the current massacre of innocent Nigerians by Fulani herdsmen is unfortunate.
Seven Governors in the Villa asking President Buhari to run at this material time when all hands should be on deck to advice or support him to end the mindless bloodletting & carnage in the country is most unfortunate.Human reasoning and human conscience where art thou?
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) January 13, 2018
Comments
6 Comments on "Shehu Sani berates El-Rufai, others for asking Buhari to re-contest in 2019"
Looking at all Nigerian Facts and figures, you will realise that the North ate in total dominance when it comes to the governance of the country. They need and want power to remain with them
What they should also have in mind is that the lives of people are involved. Self centeredness is the major issues we Africans are suffering at large. Most politicians are only there to feather their own nest
its our fault too, Tomorrow Tinubu will come and rig election in the south west for this shameless bigot called Buhari
Insha Allah. Buhari will loose 2019 election… he can only take care of cows…i voted for him in 2015 thinking he was different, it is clear now that he is an ethnic champion
Atiku is our next president.. i love you Shehu Sani, you are our voice
He must loose