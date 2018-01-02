Shehu Sani reacts to Fr. Mbaka’s prophecy on Buhari

Popular senator, Shehu Sani (APC – Kaduna Central) has defended Catholic priest, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka’s prophecy where he said President Muhammadu Buhari must change the evil cabal frittering away his goodwill or risk being changed by Nigerians. Mbaka disclosed this during a crossover service at his Adoration Ministry’s headquarters in Emene, Enugu State. However, […]

Shehu Sani reacts to Fr. Mbaka’s prophecy on Buhari

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

