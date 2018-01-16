Shelve Political Rally, HURIWA Tasks Kwankwaso

Fearing the prospect of possible lost of lives in the event that the supporters of both Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state and his predecessor Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso clash at a proposed political rally of Kwankwasiya by month ending, a civil Rights group, Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA) has asked for cancellation of political […]

The post Shelve Political Rally, HURIWA Tasks Kwankwaso appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

