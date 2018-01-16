 She’s Here: Kim And Kanye Announce Third Child Through Surrogate Mother | Nigeria Today
She’s Here: Kim And Kanye Announce Third Child Through Surrogate Mother

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Entertainment, News

  Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are bringing home their third child. TMZ sources confirmed the news back in September that the superstar couple would be adding to their family thanks to a surrogate. THE HERALD sources confirm the surrogate gave birth to the baby on Jan. 16, adding that the baby is “healthy.” […]

