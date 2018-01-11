Shiite Members Killed During Protest Caught With Bombs

According to FCT Police Command, the shiite members who were shot during protest on Wednesday were caught with bombs and dangerous weapons. It was confirmed by the police that 52 members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) group were arrested.

Its representative, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said the gathering individuals who went on frenzy and assaulted blameless nationals including Police agents.

According to Manzah, some Broken bottles, Stones, catapult and bombs used by the group during the protest were recovered from them. The dangerous weapons were used in assaulting innocent members of the public and the police who were trying to put them in order.

Confirming the news, Manzah said : “It is appropriate to express that the unlawful activity of individuals from the order which began on Monday eighth January, 2018 is constituting a genuine security danger to the tranquility of the Federal Capital Territory and in the meantime disturbing blameless residents from approaching their legal organizations.”

“The Command wishes to unequivocally express that while it will keep on being proficient in the release of its established and statutory parts of the assurance of lives and property of the great individuals of FCT.

“The Command won’t overlay its arms and watch a few people hold the capital city to recover by upsetting government and honest to goodness business exercises.

“The Command needs to express that any individual or gathering of people captured for damaging the arrangements of the Nigerian Constitution while enlisting their dissent will be captured and indicted as per the fitting section(s) of the law.”

