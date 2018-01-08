 Shiite, Police clash in Abuja; sect members teargassed | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 8, 2018

Protesting members of the Shia group, Islamic Movement in Nigeria this afternoon clashed with men of the Nigerian police force, when the group members in their hundreds tried to forcefully gain entry into the National Assembly complex in Abuja around midday of Monday.

The clash which caused pandemonium around the Three Arms zone and the Federal Secretariat saw people running for safety when it was evident both sides were not ready to give way for the other.

Details later…

