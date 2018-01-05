Shirin Ebadi on Iran protests: ‘Government cannot silence the hungry forever’ – Deutsche Welle
|
Deutsche Welle
|
Shirin Ebadi on Iran protests: 'Government cannot silence the hungry forever'
Deutsche Welle
Anti-government protests in Iran have grabbed global headlines over the past several days. In a DW interview, Nobel laureate Shirin Ebadi urges Iranians to pressure Tehran to hold a referendum on their political future. Iran, Teheran, Protest (Getty …
Iranian Nobel laureate urges US to back protests with 'political sanctions'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!