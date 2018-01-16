Shithole: US Ambassador to Nigeria Represented at Meeting With Nigerian Govt

Stuart Symington, US Ambassador to Nigeria was represented by David Young, the US embassy’s Charge d’Affairs at a meeting on Monday with Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Nigerian government had summoned the US Ambassador following the widespread outrage that trailed a comment reportedly made by US President Donald Trump where he allegedly described African countries as ‘shithole’ countries.

Onyeama said the racist remarks credited to Donald Trump was “unacceptable” if found to be true.

According to Elias-Fatile, the Foreign ministry’s spokesperson, “the minister sought clarification on the veracity or otherwise of the substance of the remarks, stressing that if they were true, they were deeply hurtful, offensive and unacceptable, especially given the cordial relations that exist between Nigerian and the US”.

Elias-Fatile quoted Young as saying “there were contradicting accounts by those present as to the veracity or otherwise of the substance of the remarks.

“Young stressed that Trump’s government continues to hold the people of Nigeria in very high regard and valued the warm relations and excellent cooperation between the two countries.

“Trump also looks forward to building on this relationship for the mutual benefit of the two countries.”

President Trump had since denied describing any race as coming from “shithole countries”, prompting observers to query Nigerian government’s interest in pushing the matter further.

“Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems.

“I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust!” Trump tweeted.

