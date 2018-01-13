Shittes reacts to rumoured death of its leader, El-Zakzaky – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Shittes reacts to rumoured death of its leader, El-Zakzaky
Daily Post Nigeria
The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, also known as Shittes, has reacted to the rumoured death of its leader, Sheikh El-Zakzaky. IMN said the malicious information was meant to break its will and cause confusion, thereby allowing miscreants to seize …
El-Zakzaky is Alive and in Stable Condition – DSS
Nigeria: El-Zakzaky's Health Remains Stable, DSS Insists
I am alive, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky speaks out
