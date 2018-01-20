 Shittu’s kinsmen cry out over ‘planned demolition’ of N20m fire station in Oyo | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shittu’s kinsmen cry out over ‘planned demolition’ of N20m fire station in Oyo

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Some prominent personalities from Saki, the hometown of Minister of Communications, Barrister Adebayo Shittu, have accused him of planning to demolition a N20m Fire Serve Station. Those who spoke at a press conference held in Ibadan, the State capital, said it was sad that the Station aimed to serve the needs of people of Saki, […]

Shittu’s kinsmen cry out over ‘planned demolition’ of N20m fire station in Oyo

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.