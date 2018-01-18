Shock as exhumed coffin with child’s body found dumped in a Primary school

Tension and fear gripped teachers, pupils and parents of Munanga Primary school in Malava constituency after a coffin bearing body of one-year-old baby was found dumped in the school on Wednesday, January 17. The coffin was discovered behind Standard Eight classrooms by pupils who had arrived early. Hundreds of shocked locals thronged the school to […]

The post Shock as exhumed coffin with child’s body found dumped in a Primary school appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

