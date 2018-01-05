Shock as Nursery School Kid Commits Suicide in Toilet

A six-year-old boy is alleged to have committed suicide at their rural home in Nyakach, Kisumu County. The body of Sandas Odondi, a nursery school pupil at Onego Nursery School, was found hanging in a pit latrine. It is alleged that Odondi was helping his grandmother carry soil to plaster their mud house. According to […]

