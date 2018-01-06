 Shock, Sadness Grip Kinsmen As Ex-Bayelsa Justice Commissioner Dies Mysteriously | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shock, Sadness Grip Kinsmen As Ex-Bayelsa Justice Commissioner Dies Mysteriously

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Kinsmen of Chief Francis Egele, who became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN last September, the second indigene of Bayelsa State to attain such lofty height and died on Friday afternoon revealed the last few days of his life before his demise. The kinsmen of late Chief Egele from Okoroba community in Nembe local government […]

The post Shock, Sadness Grip Kinsmen As Ex-Bayelsa Justice Commissioner Dies Mysteriously appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.