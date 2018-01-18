Shocking Story Of A Nigerian Mother Who Accidentally Kills Her Twin Sons By Poisoning

A Nigerian lady named Blessing McColumbus, shared the story of a mother who accidentally killed her 9-year-old twin sons. Blessing McColumbus took to Facebook to share the sad story. According to Blessing, the mother had accused her sister, who had the kids over for the weekend, of killing them. But after several investigation, it was […]

The post Shocking Story Of A Nigerian Mother Who Accidentally Kills Her Twin Sons By Poisoning appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

