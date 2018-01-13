 Shootings: 3 Policemen dismissed, to face murder trial in Lagos | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shootings: 3 Policemen dismissed, to face murder trial in Lagos

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

Lagos Police Command on Saturday announced the dismissal of three of its for engaging in reckless shooting. SP Chike Oti, Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State said the three policemen attached to Amukoko Division by names and service numbers: 25759 Sgt.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.