Shoprite, First Bank, GTBank headline multi billion dollars Ogun city centre project

One of the leading properties developers in Nigeria, Persianas Group is planning to increase its presence and coverage in the country through its flagship shopping mall – Shoprite with the construction of a second largest Shoprite shopping mall in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital as part of Ogun City Centre Project being promoted by Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

The construction of Shoprite hyper mall, the second Persianas Properties’ investment in the state is being constructed within the Old Government Secretariat premises at Oke-Ilewo in Abeokuta, alongside some high rising buildings, including Guaranty Bank PLC 12-storey training centre, First Bank PLC building, federal government central rail station, hotels and residences as well as amphitheatre where cinemas and events will be regularly held.

The multi billion dollars Ogun City Centre Project, according to Governor Ibikunle Amosun, will be constructed in phases with a tenor that will last between 12 and 24 months, adding that the city centre is expected to accommodate more major commercial banks and creates a hub where banking activities in West African coast will be controlled.

Speaking during a strategic supervision of Ogun City Centre Project in Abeokuta on Friday, Governor Amosun declared that the project would be private sector-driven and would still attract more big investors from banking, pension funds, insurance, fast moving consumer goods and other shared value services providers since government plans to create retail and banking hub out of the project.

The governor, who explained that the city centre project started last December as part of government’s efforts to put the capital city – Abeokuta and Ogun state on the World map as regards retails of fast moving consumer goods, offering of shared value services as well as banking activities, disclosed that the first phase of the project would be opened for public use in December, 2018.

Corroborating Governor Amosun on the city centre project, Segun Abiodun, the

Commissioner for Housing, noted that the project was designed to attract more investments to the state and ensure that investors do not only do businesses, but reside in the state, thereby, increasing government revenue accruable from the payments of various taxes such as PAYE, consumption tax, business premises permit, haulage fees, among others.

Tayo Amusan, Chairman of Persianas Group and Promoter of Palms, Polo Park and Shoprite shopping malls, stated that the choice of Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital for the construction of second largest Shoprite shopping mall in Nigeria was conceived to create more jobs for residents of the state and change their shopping experience for better, adding that the entire project would be completed in 24 months.

RAZAQ AYINLA, Abeokuta

The post Shoprite, First Bank, GTBank headline multi billion dollars Ogun city centre project appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

