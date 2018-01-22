 Shoprite operator in Nigeria ordered to pay $10m for breach of contract | Nigeria Today
Shoprite operator in Nigeria ordered to pay $10m for breach of contract

Posted on Jan 22, 2018

The Lagos State High Court in Ikeja has ordered Shoprite Checkers Limited, operator of Shoprite outlets in Nigeria, to pay A.I.C. Limited $10m for breach of contract. The court, in a judgment by Justice Lateef Lawal-Akapo, ordered Shoprite Checkers Limited and Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited, which was joined as second defendant in the suit, to […]

