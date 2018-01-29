 (Short Video): Abdulsalami Abubakar Playfully Rebukes Obasanjo With Yoruba In Ethiopia | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

(Short Video): Abdulsalami Abubakar Playfully Rebukes Obasanjo With Yoruba In Ethiopia

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari met former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Abdulsalami Abubakar at the opening session of the 30th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia over the weekend. However, it was Abubakar who caught attention after playfully rebuking Obasanjo in Yoruba language. Obasanjo had been sharing a joke with Buhari when newsmen wanted to take […]

The post (Short Video): Abdulsalami Abubakar Playfully Rebukes Obasanjo With Yoruba In Ethiopia appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.