Shortly After Flaunting Baby Bump, Ex MBGN Tourism Powede Eniola Lawrence-Awujo Welcomes Child

Model, Nurse and Pilot Powede Eniola Lawrence-Awujo has welcomed a child with her husband Mr. Ikenna Awujo. Two days ago, the Bayelsa beauty shared a photo of her with her pregnancy and now she has the child already. The couple got married four months ago and the pregnancy was not glaring during the wedding ceremony. […]

The post Shortly After Flaunting Baby Bump, Ex MBGN Tourism Powede Eniola Lawrence-Awujo Welcomes Child appeared first on Timeofgist.

