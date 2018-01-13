Shortly After Flaunting Baby Bump, Ex MBGN Tourism Powede Eniola Lawrence-Awujo Welcomes Child
Model, Nurse and Pilot Powede Eniola Lawrence-Awujo has welcomed a child with her husband Mr. Ikenna Awujo. Two days ago, the Bayelsa beauty shared a photo of her with her pregnancy and now she has the child already. The couple got married four months ago and the pregnancy was not glaring during the wedding ceremony. […]
The post Shortly After Flaunting Baby Bump, Ex MBGN Tourism Powede Eniola Lawrence-Awujo Welcomes Child appeared first on Timeofgist.
