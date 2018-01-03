 Should you give “First Fruit”? Daddy Freeze has Answers on his Vlog | WATCH | Nigeria Today
Should you give “First Fruit”? Daddy Freeze has Answers on his Vlog | WATCH

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

OAP Daddy Freeze has started a YouTube vlog where he discusses and analyzes both religious and social issues – especially those pertaining to his #FreeTheSheeple movement. On today’s episode, he tackles the topic: First Fruit. Should you or should you not give “first fruit” to your church? Watch Daddy Freeze give answers:

The post Should you give “First Fruit”? Daddy Freeze has Answers on his Vlog | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

