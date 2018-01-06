Shun politics of bitterness, mud slinging, monarch urges politicians

A traditional ruler in Nasarawa state, Dr Bala Angbazo, the Aren Eggon of Eggon Nation, has urged politicians to shun politics of bitterness and acrimony for a better Nigeria. According to him, politics devoid of bitterness and rancour will go a long way toward promoting peace ahead of the 2019 general election. The monarch made […]

