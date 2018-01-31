 Shyllon: Piracy thrives because there is no cultural policy – New Telegraph Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Shyllon: Piracy thrives because there is no cultural policy – New Telegraph Newspaper

Posted on Jan 31, 2018 in Entertainment


Shyllon: Piracy thrives because there is no cultural policy
Omooba Yemisi Shyllon is the leading art collector in Nigeria and founder of Omooba Yemisi Adedoyin Shyllon Art Foundation (OYASAF). In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about art education, need for cultural policy, and dip in reading culture

