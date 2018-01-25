Sierra Leone: Women Helping Women Out of Prostitution – Voice of America
Voice of America
Sierra Leone: Women Helping Women Out of Prostitution
Voice of America
In Sierra Leone, as elsewhere, commercial sex work is still stigmatized. Sex workers there say they face assault and routine intimidation by police, clients and others. Local activists are working to provide greater opportunity and protection for women …
