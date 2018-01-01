 Sigma Pensions donate to Kaduna eye centre – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Sigma Pensions donate to Kaduna eye centre – Vanguard

Vanguard

Sigma Pensions donate to Kaduna eye centre
SIGMA Pensions Limited, one of the pension administrators in the country has donated drugs and medical equipment to the National Eye Centre, Kaduna. The company also renovated the emergency unit of the hospital and provided it with visitors' chairs

