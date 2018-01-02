“Significant Goliaths will fall” – RCCG releases 2018 Prophecies
The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has released the prophecies of its General Overseer E. A. Adeboye for the year 2018. The prophesies are divided into 3 categories: Individuals, Nigeria, and International. While those for individuals include “Erstwhile stubborn mountains will move,” Nigeria has “Significant Goliaths will fall,” while international has “The countdown to the […]
The post “Significant Goliaths will fall” – RCCG releases 2018 Prophecies appeared first on BellaNaija.
