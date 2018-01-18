Silva:PSG Boos Did Not Affect Neymar

Thiago Silva insists Neymar was not affected by the boos of the PSG fans in the 8-0 win over Dijon.

The Brazil international scored four and assisted two goals in the encounter, but his performance was overshadowed by another spat with Cavani.

The Uruguayan needed one goal to break Ibrahimovic’s record, but Neymar opted to play the penalty after sealing his hat trick, a play that did not go down well with the fans.

Silva insisted the Brazilian was unaffected by the reaction to his decision to take the penalty.

“No, I do not think he was angry when he left,” Silva told Canal+.

“There was some of the supporters against him, but the most important thing is the final score and the win.

“And for Edi, the record will come. He scores all the time, there are still a lot of games to play this year, he will beat all records.”

