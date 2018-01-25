Simi Bags New International Endorsement Deal With Operamini

Not too long ago, X3M Music star Simi bagged an International endorsement deal with Operamini. According to reports making grounds, the singer will become brand ambassador for Operamini in Nigeria.

As a brand ambassador, her duties was said to involve circulating promotional messages on different Opera products which includes Opera News, a new app from opera that offers content for readers of local and international news.

The singer has however express her delight on the deal stating that her 2017 was great and the year 2018 promises to be better for her and the organization she just got a deal with.

“I’m delighted to be working with such an exciting brand as Opera, helping them introduce Opera News to Nigeria and reminding everyone how awesome Opera Mini is”, I had a great year in 2017 personally and to start this new one with this collaboration is so exciting. I’m doing lots of projects with Opera over the coming months, so watch this space.”

Meanwhile, Simi will now join other Nigerian celebrities like Chelsea FC star, Victor Moses, as brand ambassador for Opera. The soccer star signed a deal with the brand in the year 2017 in a mouth watering deal that was worth about $100,000.

