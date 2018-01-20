 Simi chief bridesmaid at mother’s wedding – Pulse Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Simi chief bridesmaid at mother’s wedding – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


YNaija

Simi chief bridesmaid at mother's wedding
Pulse Nigeria
Simi joined in the celebration as her mother tied the knot. Her expression in a picture confirmed her excitement. Published: 1 minute ago; Ayodele Johnson. Print; eMail · In December 2017, Simi's mother announced plans to get married at the Daystar
Singer Simi plays chief bridesmaid role as her mum remarries (first photos)YNaija

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.