Simi Plays Bridesmaid At Her 52 Years Old Mum’s Wedding (WATCH VIDEO)

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi has shown a huge support to her mum who recently got married the second time by playing the role of bridesmaid at the wedding.

According to reports Simi’s mum found love again after living as a single mother since the singer was at the age of 9.

Here is the video from their wedding below;

The post Simi Plays Bridesmaid At Her 52 Years Old Mum’s Wedding (WATCH VIDEO) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

