 Simone Biles says she was sexually abused by Larry Nassar | Nigeria Today
Simone Biles says she was sexually abused by Larry Nassar

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in News | 0 comments

US Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is the latest in a string of women who have come forward to accuse former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar of sexual assault. In a statement posted on her Twitter, Biles said she too was sexually abused by Nassar who has been accused of sexually abusing more than 140 women and […]

