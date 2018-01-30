Since you are Ignorant, we will educate you, Shittu replies Obasanjo

Minister of communications, Adebayo Shittu says Nigerians has the right to educate former president Olusegun Obasanjo who seem to be ignorant about president Buhari’s performance.

Shittu disclosed this when he addressed state house correspondents at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday. Shittu who is currently championing the re-election campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari in the South West also reminded ex-president Obasanjo of what Sani Abacha did to him when he tries to run his mouth unnecessarily and advised him to be guided accordingly.

He said Obasanjo as a Nigerian has a right to hold opinion but he cannot decide for Nigeria nor the All progressive congress (APC) what to do since he is not a member of the party.

“Obasanjo as a Nigerian has the right to hold an opinion. If Obasanjo holds an opinion that Mr President has performed less than it should be, those of us who are in the position to know better have a right to also state the other side which perhaps Obasanjo is ignorant of,” he said.

He said Obasanjo as a person enjoyed engaging in sensationalism and for the past 30 years he has continually criticise all administration other than his own. According to Shittu, Sani Abacha didn’t wait for Obasanjo to criticise him before sending him to the gulag.

“So, many Nigerians know that Obasanjo enjoys this type of sensationalisation. In any case, no matter what impression you have of me, do you have a right to tell me not to contest an election? I mean we should talk like people who are educated, who know our left from the right.

“There are procedures for elections. President Buhari is a member of the APC and the APC has its rules and regulations as to how candidates will emerge, if members of the party feel that the president has not performed well enough, it is for them to show that during the primary election. It’s not for anybody to shortchange Nigerians and prevent people from offering themselves for an election.

“In any case, since Obasanjo is no more a member of a party, with due respect, it doesn’t lie in his mouth to tell us who among our party members or leaders to contest or not to contest. I think Nigerians should concede this privilege to we the members of APC to decide the fate of Mr President when the next round of primary comes.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

