 Singer Diamond moves to invest in Rwanda – The New Times | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Singer Diamond moves to invest in Rwanda – The New Times

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The New Times

Singer Diamond moves to invest in Rwanda
The New Times
When Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz posted on his Instagram last week that he is looking for a palatial home to buy in Rwanda, many thought it was just a publicity gimmick. On Friday, the Tanzanian superstar jetted into the country for a 3-day tour
Diamond Platinumz's angers fans after slapping wife over Mpango wa KandoTUKO.CO.KE

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.