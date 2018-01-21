Singer Diamond moves to invest in Rwanda – The New Times
|
The New Times
|
Singer Diamond moves to invest in Rwanda
The New Times
When Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz posted on his Instagram last week that he is looking for a palatial home to buy in Rwanda, many thought it was just a publicity gimmick. On Friday, the Tanzanian superstar jetted into the country for a 3-day tour …
