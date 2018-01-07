Singer Dija Shows Off Her Yam Farm (Photo)

Nigerian singer, Dija silently dropped her album named Aprodija without much noise and social backing from her label who has been focusing their resources on Tiwa Savage, leaving Dija to promote her own album. The music star who once revealed her plans to diversify into farming has started paying more attention to it rather than […]

The post Singer Dija Shows Off Her Yam Farm (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab .

