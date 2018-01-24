Singer Simi Unveiled As New Brand Ambassador For Opera Inc In Nigeria

Its all happiness for singer, Simi in all fronts of live as her music is making waves, her mother just married another man which she was the chief bridesmaid and now she has been unveiled as the latest brand ambassador of Opera Inc.

As the new brand ambassador for Opera, Simi will be spreading the word on the different Opera products such as Opera News, “the new news app from Opera” which offers tailor made content for readers of local and international news.

According to Simi;

“I’m delighted to be working with such an exciting brand as Opera, helping them introduce Opera News to Nigeria and reminding everyone how awesome Opera Mini is”, said Simi.





“I had a great year in 2017 personally and to start this new one with this collaboration is so exciting. I’m doing lots of projects with Opera over the coming months, so watch this space.”







