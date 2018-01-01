Six arrested for alleged diversion, sale of petrol in Kaduna
The Nigerian Army has arrested six persons for alleged diversion and sale of petrol using an NNPC tanker in Zonkwa, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The suspects were identified as Aminu Suleiman (Tanker Driver); Ayo Marcus (Pump Attendant); Elisha Kyauta (Escort); Mathew Sabo (Station Manager); Yashim Daudu (Station Supervisor) and Yusuf Yahaya […]
