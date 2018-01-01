Six arrested for alleged diversion, sale of petrol in Kaduna

The Nigerian Army has arrested six persons for alleged diversion and sale of petrol using an NNPC tanker in Zonkwa, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The suspects were identified as Aminu Suleiman (Tanker Driver); Ayo Marcus (Pump Attendant); Elisha Kyauta (Escort); Mathew Sabo (Station Manager); Yashim Daudu (Station Supervisor) and Yusuf Yahaya […]

Six arrested for alleged diversion, sale of petrol in Kaduna

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

